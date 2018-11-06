Trump to Defy Political Class This Midterm

“Four more years! Four more years!” a raucous crowd jamming the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, chanted on Monday night, just a few hours before polls opened for what may be the most significant midterm election in years.

Though President Donald Trump was technically stumping for Republican senatorial candidate Josh Hawley, it was crystal clear to everyone in that arena and everyone watching the final rally that Tuesday’s midterm elections are largely a referendum on the man at the podium.

There is no denying it is a tall order for Republicans.

