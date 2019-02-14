Trump to Deliver Anti-socialism Speech in Florida

President Trump will deliver a speech Monday in Miami on the “dangers of socialism,” according to the White House.

NEW: White House confirms: @realDonaldTrump will give Venezuela speech at @FIU in Miami on Monday. @JuddPDeere45 tells @CBSNews that @potus will express his support for @jguaido & will “speak on the dangers of socialism”. FIU is largest university in south Fla. Majority Latino. — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) February 14, 2019

Part of an effort to put more pressure on Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to cede power, Trump will renew his commitment to opposition leader Juan Guaido, which the U.S. has recognized as the South American country’s “interim president.”

The event will take place at Florida International University, which is near a large Venezuelan exile community.

