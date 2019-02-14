Trump to Deliver Anti-socialism Speech in Florida

Image Credits: flickr, whitehouse.

President Trump will deliver a speech Monday in Miami on the “dangers of socialism,” according to the White House.

Part of an effort to put more pressure on Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to cede power, Trump will renew his commitment to opposition leader Juan Guaido, which the U.S. has recognized as the South American country’s “interim president.”

The event will take place at Florida International University, which is near a large Venezuelan exile community.

Read more


Related Articles

Dallas City Council Votes To Remove Confederate War Memorial

Dallas City Council Votes To Remove Confederate War Memorial

U.S. News
Comments
California Leftists Attack Alex Jones For Being A Man

California Leftists Attack Alex Jones For Being A Man

Newswars Redirect
Comments

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Panics at Trump’s Poll Numbers

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: “Trump won a big Victory” With Wall Funding

U.S. News
Comments

Fairfax Accuser to Meet With Boston Prosecutors

U.S. News
Comments

Comments