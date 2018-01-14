Trump To Dems: 'DACA Is Probably Dead'

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump attacked Democratic lawmakers Sunday for failing so far to reach a compromise deal with Republicans on the future of the DACA program.

Trump has been embroiled in negotiations with Democrats for months over the Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Trump ended the program in September and told Congress if it wanted to keep the protections then it had to end chain migration, include funding for a border wall, and end the diversity visa lottery system.

Read more


Related Articles

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

U.S. News
Comments
Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

U.S. News
Comments

Snopes Debunks Itself on Oprah’s White People “Just Have to Die” Controversy

U.S. News
Comments

Chain Migration Expected to Add 8M Potential Foreign-Born Voters to U.S. Electorate over Next Two Decades

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump insists he’s the ‘least racist person you’ve ever interviewed’ following ‘s***hole countries’ backlash

U.S. News
Comments

Comments