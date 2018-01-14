Trump To Dems: 'DACA Is Probably Dead'

President Donald Trump attacked Democratic lawmakers Sunday for failing so far to reach a compromise deal with Republicans on the future of the DACA program.

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

Trump has been embroiled in negotiations with Democrats for months over the Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Trump ended the program in September and told Congress if it wanted to keep the protections then it had to end chain migration, include funding for a border wall, and end the diversity visa lottery system.

