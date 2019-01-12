Trump to Dems: I'm Waiting at White House to Make Wall Deal & End Shutdown

In several tweets Saturday morning, Trump said that he was waiting at the White House for Democrats to make a deal that would both end the government shutdown and allocate money to construct a physical barrier at the southern border.

“Democrats should come back to Washington and work to end the Shutdown, while at the same time ending the horrible humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border,” Trump tweeted. “I am in the White House waiting for you!”

Trump’s remarks were a sudden shift Saturday morning, as the president went from discussing the Russia investigation on the social media service for two hours to demanding Democrats return to Washington, D.C., to continue funding bill negotiations.

