Trump To Dems on Immigration: 'Fix the Laws, Don't Resist!'

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

President Trump called out congressional Democrats Sunday morning for resisting his call for stronger border security.

“Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST,” the president tweeted. “We are doing a far better job than Bush and Obama, but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!”

Last Wednesday, the president signed an executive order halting the separation of migrant children from their detained parents at the U.S.-Mexico border as a part of his administration’s zero tolerance policy, after Republicans and Democrats pressured him to act.

