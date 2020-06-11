Trump to Clueless Dem Governor: 'Take Seattle Back From Domestic Terrorists Or I Will'

President Trump issued a demand for Democratic controlled Seattle to be brought back under order immediately, as Antifa anarchists claimed control of a six-block zone and a police station.

“Radical Left Governor [of Washington, Jay Inslee] and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” Trump tweeted late on Wednesday.

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!'” he continued.

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” the President urged.

Trump was responding to anarchists and BLM radicals establishing what they have termed a ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’ complete with barricades, armed checkpoints, and a vow not to allow any police to enter the area.

Seattle: Domestic Terrorist / Anarchist take over a police precinct & establishing a 6 block parameter with armed patrols to keep the police away. Seattle’s Mayor may surrender another precinct. America is on the verge of a revolution. Wake up 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dVYtBaiIhK — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 11, 2020

Police were forced to abandon their station in Seattle’s East Precinct after threats to overrun and burn it down.

A sign outside the precinct which once said ‘police department’ now reads ‘Seattle People Department’.

cap hill THIS morning: Seattle PEOPLE Department, view from inside the East Precinct, fist bump mural, new barricade decorations. #BlackLivesMatter #seattleprotests #DefundSPD pic.twitter.com/DUOKc3CAIE — Amelia Bertozzi-Villa (@abertozz) June 9, 2020

“Seattle People Department” Smh. It looks like a war zone. pic.twitter.com/IegojBsCPU — Kat Dekari (@katdekari) June 10, 2020

Remarkably, Democratic Gov. Inslee said during a press conference on Wednesday he was unaware of the problem:

Gov. Inslee on so-called "autonomous zone" on Capitol Hill: "That's news to me". pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

Armed anarchists are said to be manning checkpoints, demanding identification and frisking anyone wanting to enter the zone.

Police have claimed that they are also asking for people for cash and demanding ‘protection fees’ from businesses within the zone.

Meanwhile, some inside are claiming that it’s all sunshine and rainbows:

Adding my voice. This could literally not be less true. It's incredibly open and peaceful in the CHAZ. The businesses that are open are selling flowers, turning their parking lots into med tents, putting supportive signs in their windows. https://t.co/WJtzP0a7OS — ACAB | Kris (@porcelainbee) June 11, 2020

Reports have claimed that an ‘Antifa YouTube rapper’ named Raz Simone has declared himself a ‘warlord’ within the zone and is forming an army.

Seattle's Autonomous Zone Has Its First Warlord; Local Rapper Raz Simone Takes Over https://t.co/XAzOuEB2hQ via @gatewaypundit — James Hawkins (@jimdwrench) June 11, 2020

Video was posted purporting to show him attacking someone trying to get answers:

More footage showed skirmishes including Simone over graffiti tags:

Simone himself says he isn’t a terrorist or a warlord:

The President really put a hit on my head. I’m not a Terrorist Warlord. Quit spreading that false narrative. The world has NEVER been ready for a strong black man. We have been peaceful and nothing else. If I die don’t let it be in vain. pic.twitter.com/HSEs5C2QRv — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, leftists refuse to accept there’s any problem, claiming Trump is lying in order to institute an armed take over:

The President of the United States just falsely announced that "domestic terrorists have taken over Seattle." — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 11, 2020

When the US President promises US military invasions of Democratic cities to overthrow duly elected government & will-of-the-people, I take that literally & seriously. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 11, 2020

If the US military moves into a state without the request of the governor, it is an invasion. If the US military holds a state, displacing the elected civilian government, it is an occupation. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 11, 2020

Others obsessed over Trump’s typo:

You just said "must be stooped." Quit while you're behind, you illiterate idiot! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 11, 2020

Your intentional typos are so 2016 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 11, 2020

You can't even spell the word "stopped". Stooped, really? If you can't double check a tweet before sending it, we can't trust you to defend and unite the country. — Biden War Room (Text UNITED to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) June 11, 2020

