Trump to discuss trade with China's Xi as talks continue

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will discuss trade with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, as both sides continue talks after failing to reach a consensus at talks in Beijing last week.

Trump announced the planned telephone call in a post on Twitter, just days after a U.S. delegation returned from discussions in Beijing last week with no agreement on a long list of U.S. demands, and ahead of more negotiations next week.

Trump, calling Xi “my friend,” pledged in the post that “good things will happen” on trade.

Next week, China’s top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, is scheduled to visit Washington to resume negotiations sparked by the Trump administration’s threat to impose tariffs on up to $150 billion of Chinese imports.

