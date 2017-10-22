Trump To DOJ And FBI: Say Who Paid For Dossier

President Trump called on the Department of Justice and FBI to reveal who paid opposition research firm Fusion GPS to produce the infamous anti-Trump dossier of research compiled last year by former British spy Christopher Steele.

“Officials behind the now discredited ‘Dossier’ plead the Fifth,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Justice Department and/or FBI should immediately release who paid for it.”

Trump was referring to Fusion co-founders’ Peter Fritsch and Thomas Catan pleading the Fifth during interviews with the House Intelligence Committee earlier this week.

The committee has recently ramped up its efforts to investigate the dossier. In addition to the subpoena for Fusion’s co-founders, the panel earlier this month subpoenaed Fusion’s bank, TD Bank, for records that would disclose the identities of its clients.

Editor’s comment: As we reported via Roger Stone three months ago, the fake ‘pissgate’ dossier was paid for by Obama’s FBI.