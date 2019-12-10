Trump to Fire FBI Director Wray?

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Trump curiously referred to Christopher Wray as the “current director of the FBI,” a interesting choice of words suggesting Wray might soon be the former director.

The president’s word choice was part of a Tuesday morning tweet which accused Wray of lacking what Trump feels is necessary to clean up public perception of the FBI.

The “current director” label didn’t go unnoticed:

Wray zestfully accepted the findings of the Horowitz Inspector General (IG) report on Monday, which was in stark contrast to Attorney General William Barr and US Attorney John H. Durham, both of whom challenged segments of the report.

In particular, Durham, who’s leading a separate investigation into potential FBI misconduct during the 2016 election, said the IG report wasn’t privy to evidence outside the Justice Department, such as wrongdoing by intelligence officials.

“Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.,” Durham wrote on Monday. “Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

Horowitz, who was made Inspector General in 2012, was tasked with his investigation by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions who had told Congress that a special counsel to probe potential FBI abuse wasn’t necessary.


