Trump to G7: Days of America Losing on Trade 'Are Over'

Image Credits: White House.

President Trump delivered a short address at the G7 Summit Saturday morning in which he congratulated the gathered world leaders for managing to take advantage of the U.S. on trade before vowing that “those days are over.”

Trump’s main focus was on trade, but he also briefly touched on discussions held on curbing “uncontrolled migration” and combating terrorism and those who continue to spread the “deadly ideology” across the world.

“The U.S. has been taken advantage of for decades and decades and we can’t do that any more,” he stated, turning the conversation back toward his ongoing trade war. “That’s not going to work any more.”

