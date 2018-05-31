Trump to give 'full pardon' to Dinesh D'Souza

Image Credits: Justin Sullivan / Getty.

President Trump announced Thursday he will pardon conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of making an illegal campaign contribution in 2014.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” the president tweeted Thursday morning.

D’Souza told Fox News he received a call from the president on Wednesday to notify him of the decision.

“I am thrilled and relieved and elated and as an immigrant in America, my American dream has been under something of a cloud, so I’m very relieved to have that cloud lifted,” D’Souza told Fox News on Thursday.

