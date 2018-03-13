Trump to huddle with May about poisoned spy

President Trump says he will wait to make a determination about who is behind the poisoning of a Russian double agent in Britain until he speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The president said he has a call planned with May at some point on Tuesday.

May told the U.K. parliament that it was “highly likely” that Russia was responsible for an attack that left Sergei Skripal and his daughter critically ill. The White House has so far declined to point the finger at Moscow.

“It sounds to me like it would be Russia based on all of the evidence they have,” Trump said. “I don’t know if they’ve come to a conclusion, but she’s calling me today … it sounds to me like they believe it was Russia, and I would certainly take that finding as fact.”

