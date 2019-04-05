Trump to Illegals: 'Our Country is full, Can't Take You Anymore, Turn Around'

President Trump put illegal immigrants on notice Friday, telling them the US is at capacity and there’s no vacancy.

“We have a system that’s full, it’s just full,” President Trump said. And I was telling some of the people before, ‘If it’s full there’s nothing you can do about it.'”

The president made the forceful comments during a meeting with Border Patrol officials in Calexico, California, where he held a roundtable on border security.

"Our country is full, our area is full, the sector is full. Can't take you anymore, I'm sorry, can't happen. So turn around. That's the way it is." President Trump participates in roundtable on immigration & border security at U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in CA. pic.twitter.com/L53gGOEYW4 — The Hill (@thehill) April 5, 2019

The president also commented that many immigrants scam the system by abusing the asylum process, and that many applying for asylum turn out to be gang members.

“I look at some of these asylum people, they’re gang members,” Trump said. “They’re not afraid of anything. They have lawyers greeting them. They read what lawyers tell them to read.”

“It’s a scam. It’s a hoax. I know about hoaxes. I just went through a hoax.”

During his trip Friday, he also visited sections of the border wall being built in the area, and reported they’re “GREAT!” He also vowed his administration will construct a 400-mile span of border wall within the next two years.

Just checked out the new Wall on the Border – GREAT! Leaving now for L.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

Watch the entire meeting:

Thank you to all of the brave men and women of CBP who protect our country each and every day. pic.twitter.com/jpW7B5NK6p — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2019

