Trump to inspect border wall prototypes, but won't pick a winner yet

President Trump will visit San Diego on Tuesday to inspect the eight border wall prototypes that have been built, but the Department of Homeland Security agency tasked with overseeing the construction project says the media shouldn’t expect him to announce which of the prototypes will be used on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In November, a DHS spokesperson hinted there was a chance Trump, a former reality TV star, could announce the winner in a dramatic style.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Carlos Diaz told the Washington Examiner on Friday that will not be the case because the testing, evaluation, and assessment of the four concrete and four nonconcrete barriers is “still ongoing.” As a result, no decision on which models are best suited for various parts of the border has been made.

“We don’t foresee an announcement because those recommendations will be used to design the toolkit for [a] future wall,” Diaz said in an email Friday.

