Trump To Launch Reelection Campaign At Rally In Orlando On June 18

Image Credits: Michael Ciaglo / Getty.

Almost exactly four years to the day since he rode the golden escalator in Trump Tower to launch what ended up being one of the most improbable, and consequential, presidential campaigns in history, President Trump is planning to officially launch his re-election campaign during a rally in Orlando on June 18.

Trump will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence during the launch event, which will be held at the 20,000 seat Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The president included a link to a website where his supporters can register for tickets to the event.

As we’ve reported, Trump has already raised more than $30 million for his re-election campaign – more than the three Democratic frontrunners combined – and late last year he hired Brad Parscale to serve as his campaign manager. By holding the rally in Florida, Trump is getting a jump on campaigning in a critical swing state which he won in 2016, helping to cement his victory over Hillary Clinton.


