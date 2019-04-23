Trump to Make First UK Visit

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Donald Trump’s first full state visit to Britain in June was confirmed today.

Buckingham Palace revealed this afternoon that the US President and his wife Melania will visit the UK for three days from June 3 – 5, timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images

It comes more than two years after Theresa May first offered the visit when they met in January 2017 at the White House.

