Trump to Make First UK Visit

Donald Trump’s first full state visit to Britain in June was confirmed today.

Buckingham Palace revealed this afternoon that the US President and his wife Melania will visit the UK for three days from June 3 – 5, timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

It comes more than two years after Theresa May first offered the visit when they met in January 2017 at the White House.

Read more



Democrats have been accusing President Trump of obstruction, yet they are the ones responsible for obstructing the 2016 election.