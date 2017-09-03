Trump to meet security advisers Sunday over 'hostile' N.Korea test

Image Credits: Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump will convene his national security team Sunday and weigh possibly drastic economic sanctions against North Korea after Pyongyang test-fired what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb able to fit atop a missile.

“The national security team is monitoring this closely,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The president and his national security team will have a meeting to discuss further later today.”

In a tweet Sunday, Trump denounced the powerful test — said to be the North’s first blast to exceed in power the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan — as “very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

Other world leaders joined in the denunciation. China and Russia sharply condemned it, South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for the “strongest punishment,” and Britain said China should step up economic pressure on the North.

Read more


Related Articles

Mattis: 'Massive Military Response' if North Korea Threatens U.S. or Allies

Mattis: ‘Massive Military Response’ if North Korea Threatens U.S. or Allies

World at War
Comments
Earthquake at North Korea's Nuclear Test Site Following Hydrogen Bomb Announcement

Earthquake at North Korea’s Nuclear Test Site Following Hydrogen Bomb Announcement

World at War
Comments

North Korea Releases Photos of Purported Thermonuclear Weapon

World at War
Comments

Trump and South Korea’s Moon pledge more pressure on North Korea

World at War
Comments

Syrian army gains in Islamic State’s last central Syria bastion

World at War
Comments

Comments