Trump to mother who appeared on Fox News: We're fighting opioid epidemic hard

President Trump on Monday said his administration is fighting the opioid epidemic in a tweet to a mother who appeared on Fox News about her son’s overdose.

“Thank you to Sue Kruczek, who lost her wonderful and talented son Nick to the Opioid scourge, for your kind words while on @foxandfriends,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We are fighting this terrible epidemic hard – Nick will not have died in vain!”

The tweet came after Kruczek appeared on “Fox & Friends” and read aloud an excerpt of a letter she wrote to the president.

‘“I can walk away the lucky one, though. I was privileged to be Nick’s mom for 20 years,” Kruczek said, quoting her letter. “And I got to hear ‘I love you, Mom’ every single day.”

