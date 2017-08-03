Trump to Nieto: Quit Saying You Won’t Pay For Wall

Holding true to his campaign promise, President Trump told Mexican President Enrique Nieto to stop saying Mexico won’t chip in for a border wall during a private conversation.

It’s a stark contrast to Hillary Clinton, who famously admitted her public policies were different from her private ones.

“If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that,” Trump said to Nieto in a Jan. 27 phone call apparently leaked to the Washington Post.

And as expected, the mainstream media is trying to spin the leak to create a divide between the president and his supporters.

“In a line likely to surprise some Trump supporters, the president described the wall as ‘the least important thing we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important,’” reported The Hill.

Trump is right, actually. For one thing, if it wasn’t for NAFTA, illegal immigration would have never exploded the way it did – and American jobs would have stayed in America.

Instituted in 1994 by former President Clinton, the North American Free Trade Agreement led to the closure of thousands of Mexican farms, causing migrant laborers to head north to find work, as well as the loss of thousands of American jobs as companies stopped building factories in the US.

“U.S. manufacturers pay Mexican workers just a little over a dollar an hour to do jobs that American workers used to do, and the number of illegal immigrants living in the United States has more than doubled since the implementation of NAFTA,” reported journalist Michael Snyder.

President Trump has always opposed NAFTA, and he’s publicly stated so numerous times. But in a public arena, what’s more exciting to hear, the phrase “Build a Wall” or “Kill NAFTA?”

Of course it’s “Build a Wall,” and that’s why it’s politically the most important, but Trump is also revamping NAFTA. Building a wall is, in practice, less important because it only treats the symptoms of illegal immigration.

Renegotiating NAFTA, in contrast, treats the cause.

It’s rare for a politician to simultaneously treat both the symptoms of a problem as well as its cause, but that’s exactly what President Trump is doing, and the mainstream media doesn’t want you to realize that.

The White House even brought up NAFTA when reporters asked about the leaked conversation.

“The United States has many vital interests at stake with Mexico, including stopping the flow of illegal immigration, ending drug cartels’ reach into our communities, increasing border security, renegotiating NAFTA and reducing a massive trade deficit,” a White House official stated. “In every conversation the president has with foreign leaders, he is direct and forceful in his determination to put America and Americans first.”

