Trump to Nominate Simons to Lead FTC, White House Says

President Donald Trump will nominate Washington antitrust attorney Joseph Simons as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, the White House said Thursday.

Simons, a partner at the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, would be appointed to a seven-year term and take over upon confirmation for Acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen, who has been running the agency on a temporary basis since Trump’s inauguration in January.

Trump will also nominate Rohit Chopra for the remainder of a term that expires Sept. 25, 2019. Chopra is a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, where he works on consumer-finance issues. He was previously an assistant director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

As FTC chairman, Simons would take over an agency that is investigating the massive data breach at Equifax Inc., which exposed the personal information of more than 145 million Americans. It’s also in litigation against Qualcomm Inc. for allegedly abusing its monopoly in the market for smartphone chips, a case Ohlhausen opposed.

