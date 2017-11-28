Trump To Permit Citizens To Buy Army Surplus Pistols For Cheap

President Trump will sign the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which contains an amendment that allows U.S. citizens to purchase the popular 1911 pistols from the U.S. Army.

It currently costs the U.S. military about $2 a day to store one pistol, with an estimated 100,000 1911s being stored, according to the International Business Times,

Selling the .45 ACP M1911A1 pistols to the public will recoup the $200,000 expenditure by the military, and possibly even profit from it.

The pistol was invented in 1911 and is a semiautomatic weapon that became popular during World War One.

As Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins reports, “the 1911 is one of the most popular handguns ever developed. It is valued for military use, home defense, self-defense, and concealed carry. Although the military’s 1911s were made by Colt, citizens have long been purchasing civilian models from Colt as well. These range from the basic government model to 1911s with finely tuned triggers and target barrels that allow for incredible accuracy in competitive shooting.”

The sales will occur under the sponsorship of the Civilian Marksmanship Program, which has been selling approved military surplus weapons to U.S. citizens for over 100 years.

In addition to the M1911A1, the M1911 pistol, the M–1 Garand, and .22 rimfire rifles will also be up for grabs when they are sold in 2018.