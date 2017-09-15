Trump to pitch 'America First' agenda in U.N. debut, press on North Korea

President Donald Trump will take his “America First” message to the United Nations next week and seek support for tough measures against North Korea despite his skepticism about the value of international groups like the 193-member body.

Nearly eight months in office, Trump will stress his belief in the importance of national sovereignty and the limits of global organizations during his debut as U.S. president at the U.N. General Assembly, an administration official said.

“Multilateral fora are useful, but they’re means, not ends,” the official said. The purpose of a multilateral forum is to be “subservient and subordinate. It is a facilitator.”

White House aides say his address, to be given to heads of state and government or their representatives, is still being written and topics could change. It is likely to touch on North Korea and Iran in addition to the sovereignty theme.

