Trump to Propose New Tax Cuts Before November

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will propose new tax cuts sometime prior to November, when Republicans look to retain their control of the U.S. Congress in midterm elections.

Trump said he would meet with Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, about the proposal. He did not give any details.

“We’re going to be submitting additional tax cuts sometime prior to November,” Trump said in a speech to the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion group.

