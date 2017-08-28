Trump To Reinstate Transfer Of Military Equipment To Police

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday fully restoring a Defense Department program that transfers military equipment to police, The Daily Caller has learned.

The DOD’s 1033 program was launched in 1990 and has since transferred more than $5.4 billion in military surplus equipment to state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, according a Justice Department document.

Following public outcry over militarized riot police in the 2015 Ferguson riots, President Barack Obama significantly limited the types of equipment available through the program. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will announce at a speech Monday at the Fraternal Order of Police convention that Trump will fully restore the program.

