Trump to Release Unredacted Transcript of Phone Call to Ukraine

President Trump has authorized the full, unredacted transcript of his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that it was a “totally appropriate phone call.”

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” the president announced. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call.”

“No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

In reference to “quid pro quo,” the president is alluding to reports that then-Vice President Joe Biden demanded the Ukrainian government fire its top prosecutor who was leading a corruption probe into a company his son Hunter Biden was a board member of in exchange for $1 billion in foreign aid.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden admitted, recalling his conversation with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko while he was vice president. “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired.”

“And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”



Eco-fascist Greta Thunberg released a hate-filled rant and looked at Donald Trump with a gaze that would turn mortal men to stone.