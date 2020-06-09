Trump to Restart Campaign Rallies in Wake of Protests

President Trump’s popular Make America Great Again rallies are set to stage a comeback, as protests across the world have largely undermined the coronavirus contagion.

Following weeks of demonstrations, along with violent riots, in the names of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale on Monday said he’s presenting POTUS with a list of possible locations for rallies in the coming days.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump,” Parscale said in a statement obtained by Politico. “The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous.”

“You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of,” Parscale said.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump retweeted Washington Examiner editor Byron York, who showed pictures of thousands of protesters gathered, and offered tips to Trump about holding rallies possibly outdoors to conform with COVID-19 social distancing policies, with masks handed out for voluntary use.

Given recent gatherings, seems reasonable time for President Trump to resume holding rallies. Could be held outside. Give out masks at entrance, encourage use. But mass gatherings are now OK. Biden could re-start, too, of course. pic.twitter.com/4zk0otNSf1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2020

“Given recent gatherings, seems reasonable time for President Trump to resume holding rallies,” York tweeted. “Could be held outside. Give out masks at entrance, encourage use. But mass gatherings are now OK. Biden could re-start, too, of course.”

BIG DEMAND! Starting up again soon, maybe next week! https://t.co/ToNLAGl5Fz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Trump enthusiastically agreed, tweeting, “BIG DEMAND! Starting up again soon, maybe next week!”

If Democrats were hoping the coronavirus lockdowns would keep their candidate Joe Biden from stumbling on the campaign trail, and looking to avoid messy debates with Trump, they’ll have to think up a new strategy.



