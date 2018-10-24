Trump to Sign Anti-Opioid Abuse Package

Image Credits: White House.

Medical treatment would be more widely available to opioid abusers, while mailing illicit drugs would become more difficult under a rare bipartisan measure aimed at tackling the nation’s addiction crisis expected to be signed into law on Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a year more typically marked by partisan gridlock, Trump was expected to sign the sweeping opioids package passed by Congress earlier this month to tackle a problem that led to a record 72,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017.

The legislation expands access to substance abuse treatment in Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor and disabled; cracks down on mailed shipments of illicit drugs such as fentanyl, a synthetic opioid far more powerful than heroin; and provides a host of new federal grants to address the crisis.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Republicans Outpace Dems In Early Midterm Voting

Republicans Outpace Dems In Early Midterm Voting

Government
Comments
Socialized Medicine Won't Solve America's Obesity Problem

Socialized Medicine Won’t Solve America’s Obesity Problem

Government
Comments

City Governments Don’t Care About Housing Affordability

Government
comments

Few Dare Call it Socialism: Social Security and Medicare

Government
comments

50 Years of Federal Gun Control: The 1968 Gun Control Act

Government
comments

Comments