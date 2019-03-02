Trump To Sign Executive Order Requiring Universities to Support Free Speech on Campus

President Trump intends to sign an executive order that would put at risk federal research funding to colleges and universities that fail to protect free speech on campus, he announced Saturday.

“Today I am proud to announce that I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research dollars,” the president said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md.

President Trump announces that he will sign an Executive Order requiring colleges to support free speech if they want federal research dollars.#FreeSpeech is not a Republican or Democrat issue—it's a right we all have as Americans, and it should be protected on and off campus! pic.twitter.com/hRGnhUYZk1 — Chandler Thornton (@chandlerUSA) March 2, 2019

“If they want our dollars, and we give it to them by the billions, they’ve got to allow people like Hayden and many other great young people and old people, to speak, free speech,” said Trump. “If they don’t, it will be very costly. That will be signed very soon.”

