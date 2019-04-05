Trump to Skip 'Boring' White House Correspondents Dinner -- Hold MAGA Rally Instead!

President Trump will skip this year’s annual White House correspondents dinner in favor of holding a MAGA rally, he told reporters Friday.

Responding to rumors he might attend this year’s event due to the media’s huge Russia collusion fail, Trump said he’d rather be at a rally with supporters than at the “boring” dinner.

“The the dinner is so boring and so negative that we’re going to hold a very positive rally instead,” Trump said outside the White House. “The correspondents’ dinner is too negative. I like positive things.”

Last month, Axios reported the president was considering attending this year’s dinner to take a “victory lap” on the “no collusion” results of the FBI Special Counsel’s Russia probe.

Trump has skipped the past two correspondents dinners since he took office.

In 2011, Trump famously attended a Correspondents Dinner where President Barack Obama mocked him directly over his “birther” theories, a humiliating moment which some theorize may have prompted him to run for president.

The president’s comedic stylings were laid bare in 2016 when he roasted Democrat presidential rival Hillary Clinton during the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner.

The president did not say where the rally will be held.


