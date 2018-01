President Trump will talk to Turkey’s Recep Erdogan on Wednesday as Turkish fighters expanded attacks on Kurdish-held enclaves in northern Syria, the White House said on Tuesday.

Turkish forces have unleashed an all-out offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish militias, firing rockets and sending troops into the Kurdish-held area of Afrin.

Erdogan blasted the U.S. for supporting what he called a “terrorist organization” on Monday.

Read more