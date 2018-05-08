Trump to speak with Xi about North Korea

Image Credits: Mikhail Palinchak / Getty.

President Trump said early Tuesday that he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about North Korea and trade.

Trump in a tweet called Xi his “friend,” and said “relationships and trust are building” with North Korea.

“I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30,” the president wrote on Twitter. “The primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building.”

The scheduled conversation comes after Xinhuanet, China’s official state media, reported that Xi met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday and Tuesday in one of China’s northeastern provinces.

