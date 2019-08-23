Trump to Square Off in Court With House Dems Over Financial Records

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to ask a federal judge on Friday to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp from handing the financial records of the Trump family and Trump Organization to Democratic lawmakers.

The case, before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is one of several legal battles between the Democrats, who took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January, and the Republican president, who is seeking re-election next year.

Deutsche Bank has long been a principal lender for Trump’s real estate business, and a 2017 disclosure form showed that Trump had at least $130 million of liabilities to the bank.

