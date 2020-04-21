Trump to suspend all immigration into US over coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States, saying he needs to protect American jobs as coronavirus ravages the economy.

The move, announced in a late-night post on Twitter, effectively achieves a long-term Trump policy goal to curb immigration, making use of the health and economic crisis that has swept the country as a result of the pandemic to do so.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,”, Trump said on Monday.



He offered no details as to what immigration programmes might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump’s announcement.

The development is the latest in a string of moves cracking down on immigration as the coronavirus spreads in the United States.

