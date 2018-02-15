Trump to Tackle 'Mental Health' Issues Following Florida School Shooting

President Donald Trump vowed to take on mental health issues Thursday following a school shooting in Florida that took the lives of 17 students.

During an address to the nation, Trump promised to work alongside the country’s leaders to help secure America’s schools after a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“We are committed to working with state and local leaders to secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health,” Trump said.

The president stated his administration’s desire was not to merely take action but to take action that works.

“It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference,” Trump said. “We must actually make that difference.”

Unlike his predecessors, the president declined to mention gun control and instead opted to focus on creating a culture that values life.

“We must also work together to create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life that creates deep and meaningful human connections and that turns classmates and colleagues into friends and neighbors,” Trump said.

The commander-in-chief also announced plans to meet with “the nation’s governors and attorney generals” later this month with the intention to make school and child safety “our top priority.”

The 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, is said to have been investigated by the FBI previously for making comments on social media about wanting to be a “school shooter.”

Cruz had been expelled from school for unspecified disciplinary reasons and was described by fellow students as troubled.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is currently in custody.

Trump stated on social media Thursday morning that people “Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem,” Trump tweeted. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”