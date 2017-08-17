Trump to tap House Republican as NASA chief: report

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

President Trump is close to tapping Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-Okla.) to be NASA’s next administrator, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

Two space industry sources who worked with the agency told the paper that his nomination has been seen as near certain for weeks. NASA officials declined to comment to the Chronicle.

John Schumacher, a former NASA executive with significant space industry experience is expected to be tapped as deputy administrator for NASA.

The Nasa Watch website first reported Tuesday that Bridenstine and Schumacher would be tapped for the positions, and that there would be a formal announcement in September.

