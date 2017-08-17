Trump to tap House Republican as NASA chief: report
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

President Trump is close to tapping Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-Okla.) to be NASA’s next administrator, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

Two space industry sources who worked with the agency told the paper that his nomination has been seen as near certain for weeks. NASA officials declined to comment to the Chronicle.

John Schumacher, a former NASA executive with significant space industry experience is expected to be tapped as deputy administrator for NASA.

The Nasa Watch website first reported Tuesday that Bridenstine and Schumacher would be tapped for the positions, and that there would be a formal announcement in September.

Read More

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

After a Half-century of Attempts, Psilocybin has Finally been Synthesized in the Lab

After a Half-century of Attempts, Psilocybin has Finally been Synthesized in the Lab

Science & Tech
Comments
Common Pesticide May Prevent Bumblebee Queens From Laying Eggs

Common Pesticide May Prevent Bumblebee Queens From Laying Eggs

Science & Tech
Comments

North Korean hackers target US military contractors

Science & Tech
Comments

Egyptian archaeologists unearth three 2,000-year-old tombs south of Cairo

Science & Tech
Comments

Merkel Says She Will Outlaw Diesel Engines In Germany

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments