Trump to Tap Son-in-law Jared Kushner to Head Government Reform Office

President Trump is expected to name son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner Monday to lead a new White House office aimed at reforming the federal bureaucracy.

The office, to be called the White House Office of American Innovation, will report directly to the president. Mr. Kushner will be aided by former business executives and will use lessons from the business world to apply to government operations.

Details of the new office were reported by The Washington Post.

“All Americans, regardless of their political views, can recognize that government stagnation has hindered our ability to properly function, often creating widespread congestion and leading to cost overruns and delays,” Mr. Trump said in a statement to the paper. “I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my ‘ahead of schedule, under budget’ mentality to the government.”

Read more