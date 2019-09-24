Trump To UN: 'The Future Does Not Belong To Globalists'

President Trump issued a scathing rebuke to the New World Order during his annual speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, championing national sovereignty and rejecting globalist ideology.

“The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots, the future belongs to sovereign and independent nations,” Trump said to the world body in New York City.

“Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders causing them to ignore their own national interests, but as far as America is concerned, those days are over,” he said.

In his sweeping nationalist speech, Trump also criticized socialism, Big Tech censorship, illegal immigration activists and the military-industrial complex.

On socialism:

“It’s the wrecker of nations and the destroyer of societies,” Trump said. “Events in Venezuela remind us all that socialism and communism are not about justice, they are not about equality, they are not about lifting up the poor and they certainly aren’t all about the good of the nation.”

On Big Tech censorship:

“A small number of social media platforms are acquiring immense power over what we can say,” Trump said. “The permanent political class is openly disdainful…of the will of the people. A faceless bureaucracy operates in secret and weakens democratic rule.”

“A free society cannot allow social media giants to silence the voices of the people and a free people must never ever be enlisted in the cause of silencing, coercing, canceling, or blacklisting their own neighbors,” he added.

On open borders:

“Today, I have a message for those open-border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of ‘social justice,'” Trump said. “Your policies are not just, your policies are cruel and evil.”

“You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men, women, and children. You put your own false sense of virtue before the lives and well-being of countless innocent people. When you undermine border security you are undermining human rights and human dignity.”

On endless wars:

“America knows that while anyone can make war, only the most courageous can seek peace,” he said. “America is ready to embrace friendship to all who genuinely seek peace and respect.”

Watch Trump’s full address to the UN below:

