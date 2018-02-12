Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Days After Signing Massive Budget

President Donald Trump will unveil a plan to spend $200 billion on infrastructure over a decade Monday, days after signing one of the largest budget increases in recent memory.

The long-awaited infrastructure plan is supposed to generate $1.5 trillion of total investment in roads, bridges, waterways, electrical grids and other projects, but despite widespread support for improving America’s public works, some in Congress remain skeptical.

“This is the start of a negotiation — bicameral, bipartisan negotiation — to find the best solution for infrastructure in the U.S.,” a White House official told reporters Saturday.

“I think [the budget deal] does hurt the chances for an infrastructure package to get done, unless you use the money we’re just now spending,” House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina told Axios. “I think there’s not going to be the appetite to continue to add additional monies without real offsets.”

