Trump to Up Tariffs Against China Ahead of G-20 Showdown

Image Credits: Moerschy / Pixabay / CC0 Creative Commons.

The Trump administration reiterated its threat to hit China with tariffs on an additional $257 billion of goods if its president, Xi Jinping, does not make trade concessions during a meeting later this week with President Trump at the G-20 summit in Argentina.

Larry Kudlow, economic adviser to Trump, said that “nothing is written in stone” but China had to take serious action to avoid punitive tariffs.

“There is a good possibility that [Trump] can make a deal, and he is open [to] it … but he is perfectly happy to stand by his tariff policies,” Kudlow said during a Tuesday White House press conference. “That may not be his first choice, but that is his view.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Apartments Getting Smaller, Renters Paying More

Apartments Getting Smaller, Renters Paying More

Economy
Comments
Trump May Slap 10% Tariffs On iPhones, Laptops Imported From China

Trump May Slap 10% Tariffs On iPhones, Laptops Imported From China

Economy
Comments

“Repair Hell”: Tesla Owner Waits Nine Months On Body Shop

Economy
Comments

GM killing off Chevy Volt, Cruze, Impala and Buick LaCrosse cars

Economy
Comments

A Rising Money Supply Doesn’t Necessarily Lead to Rising Prices

Economy
Comments

Comments