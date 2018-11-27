Trump to Up Tariffs Against China Ahead of G-20 Showdown

The Trump administration reiterated its threat to hit China with tariffs on an additional $257 billion of goods if its president, Xi Jinping, does not make trade concessions during a meeting later this week with President Trump at the G-20 summit in Argentina.

Larry Kudlow, economic adviser to Trump, said that “nothing is written in stone” but China had to take serious action to avoid punitive tariffs.

“There is a good possibility that [Trump] can make a deal, and he is open [to] it … but he is perfectly happy to stand by his tariff policies,” Kudlow said during a Tuesday White House press conference. “That may not be his first choice, but that is his view.”

Read more