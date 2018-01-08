Trump To Visit Border Wall Prototypes In San Diego Following State Of The Union Address

President Donald Trump will visit border wall prototypes in San Diego after his State of the Union address on January 30, Axios reports.

The president is rushing to deliver a fully funded secure border wall before the 2018 mid-term congressional elections. Trump’s most likely path to getting the necessary 18 billion dollars in funding for his border wall likely comes from a potential bi-partisan deal to save the DACA program.

DACA is an Obama-era program which issues work permits to illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and protects them from deportation. Trump ended the program in September and told Congress it had six months to act before it would expire, insisting that any bill to save the program must be accompanied by wall funding and an end to chain migration.

At Camp David presser, when asked if there have been any more efforts to get Mexico to pay for a border wall: "Yeah, I believe Mexico will pay for the wall. I have a very good relationship with Mexico… Mexico will pay, in some form, Mexico will pay for the wall." – @POTUS — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) January 6, 2018

