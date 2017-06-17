Trump to visit Camp David for first time this weekend

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will spend this weekend at Camp David, marking the first time the first family has visited the presidential country retreat.

The visit will coincide with Father’s Day on Sunday.

Camp David is located in the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park near Thurmont, Maryland, about 68 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

“THIS WEEKEND: The 1st family heads to Camp David. Hoping everyone has a wonderful weekend,” Melania Trump’s director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Friday night.

