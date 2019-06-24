Trump to Visit S. Korea as Pompeo Raises Hope For New N. Korea Talks

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump will visit South Korea this weekend after an exchange of letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boosted hopes for talks aimed at ending North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Trump is set to arrive in South Korea for a two-day visit on Saturday, and will meet President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, following a summit of G20 leaders in Japan, Moon’s spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The announcement came hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped a letter Trump sent to Kim could pave the way for a revival of stalled nuclear talks.

Read more


Matt Bracken breaks down the military and political drama playing out in the Gulf of Oman near the strategic Straight of Hormuz.


Related Articles

Turkey’s Erdogan Suffers Major Election Blow

Turkey’s Erdogan Suffers Major Election Blow

World News
Comments
Soros Interfering In EU Democracies by Funding Left-Wing Groups to Counter Right-Wing's Gains

Soros Interfering In EU Democracies by Funding Left-Wing Groups to Counter Right-Wing’s Gains

World News
Comments

Germany Sees Thirty Anti-Christian Attacks in Two Months

World News
comments

“Let’s Make Iran Great Again”: Trump Says Iran Could Be His “Best Friend”

World News
comments

US to Hit Iran with ‘Major’ New Sanctions Monday: Trump

World News
comments

Comments