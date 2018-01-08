Trump to visit wall prototypes after State of the Union address: report

President Trump is reportedly expected to see prototypes for his proposed border wall following his State of the Union address later this month.

Trump will visit the concrete-and-steel prototypes in San Diego, Axios reported.

The visit to see the prototypes was reportedly pushed back due to Trump’s visit to Atlanta to attend the college football championships.

“The wall is bigger than a policy proposal — it’s a symbol,” a source close to Trump told Axios. “Ending chain migration may be more impactful policy, but he understands the power of the wall as a concept and in terms of the way he and his presidency will be perceived and judged.”

Last week, Trump offered his most detailed request to date of his plans for the proposed border wall.

Read more