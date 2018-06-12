Trump Told Kim to View the Future 'From a Real Estate Perspective'

At his meeting with Kim Jong Un, President Trump played a videotape of what the future could look like in a freer and more prosperous North Korea.

He said the North Koreans seemed very interested in it:

But that was a version of what could happen, what could take place. As an example, they have great beaches. You see that whenever they are exploding their cannons into the ocean, right? I said, boy, look at that view. Wouldn’t that make a great condo behind–?

And I explained, I said, you know, instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective. You have South Korea, you have China, and they own the land in the middle, how bad is that, right? It’s great.

But I told them, you may not want to do what’s there (on the videotape). You may do a smaller version of it, and that could be. Although I tell you what, he looked at that tape, he looked at that iPad, and I’m am telling you, they really enjoyed it, I believe.