Trump: Tom Steyer doesn't have 'guts,' 'money' to run for president

President Trump said that liberal billionaire Tom Steyer doesn’t have the guts to run for president.

“Weirdo Tom Steyer doesn’t have the ‘guts’ or money to run for President. He’s all talk!” Trump tweeted late Tuesday night, giving Steyer a new nickname.

Weirdo Tom Steyer doesn’t have the “guts” or money to run for President. He’s all talk! https://t.co/klmVsCmeNE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019

Trump made the comments the same day that Steyer rolled out a new ad campaign from his political action committee, Need to Impeach, that targeted districts of congressional members who defend Trump.

