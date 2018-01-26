Trump touts economy at Davos

President Trump on Friday declared “America is open for business” during a speech in Davos, Switzerland, designed to tout his economic agenda to the world’s business and political elite.

Trump’s speech was the most anticipated event of the Davos forum after he won election by railing against “globalism” and free trade, pledges that rattled leaders around the world.

Trump used parts of his speech at the World Economic Forum to assuage such fears.

“As president of the United States I will always put America first,” the president said. “But America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world.”

Read more