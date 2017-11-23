Trump touts economy, vows to build border wall in Thanksgiving tweets

Image Credits: Getty.

President Trump wished his Twitter followers a Happy Thanksgiving early Thursday morning, touting the strong performance of the nation’s stock market and vowing to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….!”

Last month employers added 261,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent, the lowest level since December of 2000 when it was 3.9 percent, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

Read more


Related Articles

Ex-Secret Service Agent Threatens to Drop New Details About Bill Clinton & "Lolita Express"

Ex-Secret Service Agent Threatens to Drop New Details About Bill Clinton & “Lolita Express”

U.S. News
Comments
Colorado Child Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 472 Years in Prison

Colorado Child Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 472 Years in Prison

U.S. News
Comments

Trooper shot and killed in Texas

U.S. News
Comments

Navy calls off search for missing sailors following crash in Pacific

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Flynn’s Lawyers Split With Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments