Trump touts economy, vows to build border wall in Thanksgiving tweets

President Trump wished his Twitter followers a Happy Thanksgiving early Thursday morning, touting the strong performance of the nation’s stock market and vowing to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

Last month employers added 261,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent, the lowest level since December of 2000 when it was 3.9 percent, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

