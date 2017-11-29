Trump touts economy: ‘We are in record territory in all things'

President Trump early Wednesday boasted about the state of the economy, saying the U.S. is “in record territory in all things.”

“@foxandfriends, we are in record territory in all things having to do with our economy!” the president said in a tweet.

.@foxandfriends, we are in record territory in all things having to do with our economy! https://t.co/VB0Ao3s18d — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Trump in a subsequent tweet pointed to gains in the stock market and consumer confidence.

Read more