Trump touts economy: ‘We are in record territory in all things'

President Trump early Wednesday boasted about the state of the economy, saying the U.S. is “in record territory in all things.”
“@foxandfriends, we are in record territory in all things having to do with our economy!” the president said in a tweet.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017
Trump in a subsequent tweet pointed to gains in the stock market and consumer confidence.