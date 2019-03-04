Trump Touts Legal Immigration System for ‘Our Corporations’ at Expense of American Workers

During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend, President Trump broke from his past opposition to the country’s mass legal immigration system, instead touting a legal immigration system that benefits “our corporations.”

While Trump mentioned he wanted to end the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country, and the Diversity Visa Lottery, which admits 55,000 random foreign nationals from around the globe to the U.S. every year, the president said he supported admitting more foreign workers to take coveted American jobs to help the big business lobby and corporate interests.

“We need an immigration policy that helps all Americans thrive, flourish, prosper. We need an immigration policy that’s going to be great for our corporations and our great companies,” Trump said. “We need an immigration policy where people coming into our country can love our country and love our fellow citizens.”

“And now, we want people to come in, we need workers to come in but they’ve got to come in legally and they’ve got to come in through merit,” Trump said.

Over the last two months, Trump has regularly touted his support for admitting more foreign workers to the country to compete against America’s working and middle class for jobs, a reversal from his commitment in 2015, 2016, and 2017, where he vowed to reduce overall legal immigration levels to boost the wages of U.S. workers.

Read more