Trump touts tax vote: 'This could be a big day for the Stock Market - and YOU!'

President Trump in an early morning tweet on Monday praised the recent Senate vote on tax legislation, saying “this could be a big day for the Stock Market – and YOU!”

“With the great vote on Cutting Taxes, this could be a big day for the Stock Market – and YOU!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s tweet comes after the Senate voted early Saturday to pass its tax reform legislation, moving the administration closer to its first major legislative win. The House last month passed its own tax bill.

